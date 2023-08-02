Everton transfer news as Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are both reportedly on the radar of clubs.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is surplus to requirements at Everton. Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

Lyon have shown interest in Everton wantaway midfield Jean-Philippe Gbamin, it has been suggested.

Gbamin joined the Toffees from Mainz for £25 million in the summer of 2019. However, he's endured a nightmare spell on Merseyside because of injuries and managed just eight appearances in that time. Last season, the Ivory Coast international was loaned to Turkish side Trabzonspor while he had a spell at CSKA Moscow the previous term.

Gbamin has returned to Everton heading into the 2023-24 campaign but is still to play over the summer as he comes back from his latest fitness issue.

The 27-year-old's agent, Bernard Collignon, confirmed earlier this summer that Gbamin wants to depart Goodison Park - although he has a year remaining on his contract. The Daily Mail reports that Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and teams in Germany have made enquiries so far.

It has also been claimed that Andre Gomes has been the subject of tentative interest from Saudi Arabia sides. The Portuguese spent last term on loan at Lille where he made a total of 27 appearances.

The French outfit are said to want Gomes - who joined Everton for £22 million in 2019 from Barcelona - to return as they prepare for Europa Conference League football.

