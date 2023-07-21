Manchester United have completed the signing of Andre Onana.

The goalkeeper has sealed his switch to Old Trafford from Inter Milan for a reported fee of £47.2 million. He's signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils.

And now Onana's switch to United will mean that any remaining talk of Jordan Pickford leaving Everton this summer will now be quashed.

The Toffees keeper had been linked with a switch to Old Trafford as a replacement for David De Gea. However, Pickford - who signed a new deal at Goodison Park in February until 2027 - has not looked to leave the club despite being in back-to-back Premier League relegation battles. The 28-year-old is settled on Merseyside and remains England's No.1 despite competition from Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle's Nick Pope.

“I’ve just signed a new contract and I’m happy and my family is happy so now we just want to move forward as a club,” Pickford told Sky Sports during an event at Royal Liverpool Golf Club last weekend ahead of The Open Championship.

On Onana’s arrival at United, director of football John Murtough said: “Andre was our top choice to become the new goalkeeper for Manchester United, with exactly the right profile of technical attributes and personality. Having achieved success throughout his career, we know that Andre will further add to the winning mentality we are building within our squad.

“He is already one of the world’s best goalkeepers and at the age of 27 we firmly believe that he can develop even further over the coming years.”