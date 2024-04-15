Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche made no excuses after Everton suffered an embarrassing 6-0 loss against Chelsea.

The Toffees were second-best in all departments at Stamford Bridge as fears of Premier League relegation heightened. Everton were four goals behind at half-time, with Cole Palmer netting a hat-trick and Nicolas Jackson on target. After the interval, Palmer netted a fourth from the penalty spot before Alfie Gilchrist compounded the visitors’ misery in stoppage-time.

Dyche admitted Everton did not show the desire required to win and they remain just two points above the drop zone. Speaking to the BBC, the Goodison Park boss said: “Really poor. Miles off the intent and desire to win a match. You have to give strength, put a tackle in. I thought we were mildly better second half but the first half miles off.

"Collective down day. We had one at Villa when we're collectively looking for a spark. You can't give away soft goals like that. They're dancing around us.

"Not just the back five, young lads in midfield. They'll learn if you don't get tackles in and read the play you'll get hurt.

"I'm not going to hide behind that [Beto miss] although it does change the game. Too many errors. Too many players way off the mark.

"Six big games. They've had another knock. We've already agreed that's gone, we have to get on with it. It [points deduction] is out of our control. We created 10 chances away from home. They had 14.