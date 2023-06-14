Given Everton's dearth of attacking options, it might seem unfathomable to start offloading players.

It's fresh faces in the forward areas that are required - not minimising options. Factor in the fact that Dominic Calvert-Lewin has endured successive injury-hit seasons - and reliance on the striker diminishes following each setback - then options are even slimmer.

So Demarai Gray being linked with a summer departure from Goodison Park may have taken some aback. Sky Sports have reported that Fulham are interested in the winger, with other clubs also keen.

Certainly, if Everton were to sanction a departure then it would have to be after others players are brought in. But if that did happen then it would be intriguing if the Blues were willing to allow Gray to leave.

Signed from Bayer Leverkusen for just £1.7 million in the summer of 2021, Gray has had a mixed time at Goodison Park. There have been some magical moments, such as his last-minute winner in a 2-1 victory over Arsenal in his maiden season and his sumptuous strike to earn a 1-1 draw against Treble winners Manchester City this term. Yet the label of an inconsistent performer continue to hang over him.

Gray was a regular fixture under former managers Rafa Benitez and Frank Lampard. Yet since Sean Dyche's arrival as Blues chief at the end of January, the former Leicester City wide man's influence has diminished.

Gray made 36 outings last season, scoring six goals - finishing as the club's second-top scorer. However, after Dyche took the Goodison reins, Gray dropped down the pecking order. He started only eight of Dyche's 18 matches in charge, scoring one goal - a penalty in a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest. What's more, just one of those appearances from the outset came in his favoured wide role. He served as a makeshift striker in the other seven games while Calvert-Lewin was sidelined and was an unused substitute on five occasions.

Dwight McNeil and Alex Iwobi were profusely Dyche's favoured options on either flank. McNeil transformed himself into a talismanic figure after reuniting with his former Burnley manager, scoring five times in the run to Premier League safety while Iwobi continued to prove a consistent figure.

With 12 months remaining on his current contract (although it is reported there is the option of an additional year) then Everton could have a decision when it comes to Gray's future. Certainly, if there was any concrete interest then both the player and club would likely hold discussions.

Turning 27 at the end of the month, Gray will be wary that he requires regular game time. If he's to banish the label of being a highly gifted yet unpredictable then playing week in, week out is the only way. That is something that Dyche may not be able to promise - especially if he bolsters his options.

What's more, Everton are in no financial position to turn down what could be a substantial profit on a player that cost them £1.7 million. Benitez's six months in charge were largely hapless - yet activating Gray's meagre release clause proved a sound decision. As per CIES Football Observatory, Gray is valued at around £10 million. That figure would see the Toffees increase their investment fivefold. In terms of profit and sustainability rules, that would look very healthy for the club.