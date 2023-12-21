Abdoulaye Doucoure is unlikely to be available for Everton against Spurs but another midfielder could be back in the fray.

Everton are braced to be without Abdoulaye Doucoure for their trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

The midfielder was absent from the Toffees' squad in their Carabao Cup quarter-final loss against Fulham at Goodison Park earlier this week. Doucoure has been at the fulcrum of Sean Dyche's side this season, having scored six goals and recorded one assist. However, he suffered a hamstring problem in last weekend's 2-0 victory at Burnley - and Dyche admitted that Doucoure 'probably' won't be available to face Spurs as Everton go in pursuit of a fifth successive Premier League triumph and move further clear of the relegation zone.

Everton's squad is currently stretched because of injuries, with Vitalli Mykolenko, Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young all having missed the previous two games. Options are currently depleted - although a long-term absentee could return against Spurs.

Andre Gomes hasn't been seen in a match-day squad since the 1-0 loss against Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 campaign in August. The midfielder has had a calf injury that's ruled him out since. But Gomes, who spent last season on loan at French outfit Lille, is closing in being available once more.

The Portuguese has now made three appearances for the Blues' under-21s. The most recent was on the same night as Everton's Carabao Cup reverse to the Cottagers. Paul Tait's side were held to a 0-0 draw against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup. Gomes got a full 90 minutes under his belt, which is Dyche's final test for a player with a long-term injury before being reintroduced to the first team.

Gomes hasn't played for Everton since May 2022. He did feature in two pre-season friendlies earlier this year and was linked with a switch to Turkey after the European summer transfer window shut - but Dyche admitted he wanted the ex-Barcelona man to be part of his Goodison Park plans.

Speaking at the time, the Toffees supremo said: "He's been very unfortunate with injuries - not major injuries. He's aware I want him to get fit, I want him to be part of what we're doing.