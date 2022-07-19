Released Everton defender on trial with Premier League rivals

Sebastian Kristensen is on trial with Leicester City.

Sebastian Kristensen is on trial with Leicester City after being released by Everton.

The defender joined the Toffees from Danish outfit Lyngby BK Youth in the summer of 2019.

After moving to Merseyside, Kristensen was a regular for Everton at under-18 level - and signed a professional contract 12 months after his arrival.

However, upon the completion of his time in the youth team, he struggled to make an impact for the under-23s last season.

In total, Kristensen made just two appearances - and featured on the bench a further four times.

Now the Leicester Mercury reports that Everton's Premier League rivals are running the rule over the 19-year-old.