Cenk Tosun has sealed his expected return to Besiktas.

The striker was released by Everton when his contract expired at the end of last season.

Tosun spent four-and-a-half years at Goodison Park. He was signed from Besiktas by then-Toffees manager Sam Allardyce for a fee of £27 million in January 2018.

However, the Turkey international failed to fire for Everton. In total, he scored only 11 goals in 61 appearances.

Tosun also had loan spells at Crystal Palace and ex-club Besiktas.

The 31-year-old, who played just three times last season, has long been linked with a permanent move back to Besiktas.

Now he has indeed rejoined the Black Eagles after being announced over the weekend.

Tosun has penned a one-year deal with the option of an additional 12 months.