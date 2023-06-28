Everton summer departure closing in on transfer after Pep Guardiola recommendation

Everton did not take up the option to sign Conor Coady following his loan spell from Wolves.

Conor Coady is closing in on his latest move after his Everton departure.

The centre-back spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Goodison Park from Wolves. Coady was a regular starter under former manager Frank Lampard and featured in every game he was available for.

However, the England international fell down the pecking order after Sean Dyche succeeded Lampard in the hot seat last January. Michael Keane and Yerry Mina were preferred to feature alongside James Tarkowski although Coady did start the 1-0 win over Bournemouth on the final day of the campaign which ensured Everton avoided Premier League relegation.

The Blues had the option to purchase Coady, who scored two goals in 25 appearances in total for the Goodison Park outfit, for a fee of £4.5 million. But Dyche opted not to trigger that clause despite fellow defender Yerry Mina being released.

Although he’s a former Wolves captain, having helped them earn promotion from the Championship and reach the Europa League quarter-finals, it appears that Coady is surplus to requirements at Molineux ahead of the 2023-24 season.

And the Daily Mirror reports that Leicester City are closing in on move for Coady. The Foxes were relegated from the Premier League last season and are rebuilding their current squad. New head coach Enzo Maresca has identified Coady as someone who can provide leadership to the Foxes’ defence - and is said to have earned compliments from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in the past. Maresca served as part of Guardiola’s coaching staff before his Etihad Stadium departure.

