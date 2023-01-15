Everton are 19th in the Premier League after suffering a 2-1 loss to Southampton.

Frank Lampard has insisted that he’ll continue to give his all in a bid to steer Everton clear of Premier League relegation.

The Toffees dropped to 19th in the table after suffering a 2-1 loss to basement side Southampton at Goodison Park. There are growing fears that the drop is looming after narrowly staying up last season.

Everton have won just one of their past 11 league games and Lampard’s role as manager has come under further scrutiny.

Asked what his message to the fans would be if he can turn things around, Lampard replied: “I don’t have a message on that point of view because I have to have confidence in my coaching ability. I coached at Derby County, Chelsea in the Champions League, Everton last season and now.I have to work with the team I’ve got and find a way to be as good as we can see.

“A message to the fans will always be that I want to create a team that fights and shows passion and show that myself, to be fair. In terms of myself, we are in a tough moment and everything can look tough and feel tough but in terms of my abilities, I always remain confident about that. I know I’m not a miracle worker, I know I’m not the best coach in the world necessarily.