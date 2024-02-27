Revealed! The number of points Everton will need to stay in Premier League after points deduction saga
Everton have endured a strange season; at one point Sean Dyche had pulled together a strong run of four wins in a row to move up to mid-table but they were then thrust back into a relegation battle after their 10-point deduction.
Since then, the latest news has revealed that their penalty has been reduced to six, meaning they have since received back those four points which has moved them up two places - five points above the relegation places.
Their form has been poor of late but a defiant point at Brighton is a step in the right direction ahead of a mixed run of fixtures that are heading their way. The long-term view is that to stay in the league, typically, teams need to reach the sacred 38-point mark to be fully safe.
Therefore, we've decided to look back at the points totals across the last 10 years to see which amount has resulted in Premier League safety.