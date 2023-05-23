Richard Keys has backed Everton to prevail in their Premier League relegation battle.

The Toffees’ battle to keep their top-flight status will head towards the final day of the season this weekend. As things stand, Sean Dyche’s men sit two points above the drop zone after a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Leeds United are 18th after their 3-1 loss to Bournemouth while Leicester City, in 19th, are also two points adrift after a goalless draw at Newcastle United last night.

Everton host AFC Bournemouth in their last game of the season, while Leeds welcome Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester face West Ham. And while Keys reckons Leeds will edge past Spurs, he also can’t see how Everton fail to triumph over Bournemouth and secure safety.

Writing in his blog, the former Sky Sports presenter said: “We’re in for a dramatic last day. If Leicester get done at Newcastle tonight (Monday) realistically they’re down. That leaves Leeds and Everton.

“Despite crumbling at West Ham I fancy Leeds to beat a pathetic Tottenham, but even if they do it won’t be enough. I can’t see how Everton don’t beat Bournemouth, so it’s Leeds. Or are we in for one final twist?

