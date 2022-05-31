Richarlison has been linked with an Everton departure and is a reported target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham.

Richarlison revealed he has held talks with the Everton board about his future.

The Brazil international scored 11 goals in 33 appearances - including seven in the final nine games - to ensure the Toffees avoided Premier League relegation.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Richarlison - who arrived from Watford for £35 million in the 2018 - has been linked with an exit from Goodison Park this summer.

The 25-year-old is a target for Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Mail.

Speaking to Globo Esporte in his native Brazil, Richarlison admitted he's spoken to the Everton hierarchy and manager Frank Lampard.

And he's likely to decide his future next month.

What’s been said

Richarlison said: "I’ve already made it clear to the board, I’ve already talked to Lampard too, with my managers and they know what I want. Let’s wait for June.