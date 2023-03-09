Tottenham Hotspur crashed out of of the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.

Richarlison slammed Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte after they crashed out of the Champions League in meek fashion.

Spurs exited the competition in the last 16 after a 1-0 aggregate defeat to AC Milan. The London outfit were held to an insipid goalless draw last night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Much to his ire, Richarlison featured for only the final 20 minutes of the game. It’s proven a frustrating season for the Brazil international after he left Everton for £60 million last summer.

And not mincing his words, he slammed the campaign as s*** when speaking to the Brazilian media after the loss.

Richarlison told TNT Sports (via ESPN Brasil): “This season, excuse the word, it’s been s***, because I don’t have minutes, I suffered a little with the injury. But, when I enter the field, I give my life. I came from two games well, I think that’s it, I think I should have played and I don’t have to cry about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Yesterday [Tuesday], they asked me to take a test at the gym, that if I was good I would go to the game and, at the time of the game, they left me on the bench. These are things that it is not possible to understand.

“Let’s see what he will say tomorrow, but there are no fools here either, I’m a professional, I work every day and I want to play. There are minutes left, time left.”

Richarlison has scored just two goals in 25 appearances for Spurs - and made only eight starts in total.

Advertisement