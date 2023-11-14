Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Everton striker Richarlison is attracting interest ahead of the January transfer window, reports suggest.

The Brazil international left the Toffees in the summer of 2022 for Tottenham Hotspur in a deal worth up to £60 million. Richarlison was a fans' favourite at Goodison Park, scoring 53 goals in 152 games and played a key role when Everton narrowly avoided Premier League relegation in the 2021-22 season.

But since joining Spurs, Richarlison has struggled. He has bagged just two league goals - and five in 46 games in all competitions. The former Watford forward recently underwent surgery for an ongoing shoulder injury but found himself behind Son Heung-min and Brennan Johnson in the pecking order before making that decision.

According to The Telegraph, Richarlison was wanted by Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Ittihad in the summer transfer window. Saudi Pro League club signed Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho earlier this year. Tottenham were previously unwilling to allow Richarlison to leave but It remains to be seen whether their stand will have shifted with Saudi clubs 'ready to test the water again'.

Will Everton be interested?

There will no doubt be Evertonians clamouring the for return of Richarlison if he is indeed available. Yet the precarious financial situation has dictated the business the Toffees can conduct in recent windows - and is expected to do so again in January.

While the takeover process with prospective new owners 777 Partners is ongoing, Dyche has already admitted he doesn't expect to be working with a significant budget when the transfer window reopens in around six weeks' time.

The Everton boss had to carefully navigate his way around the market in the summer, with Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray sold while payment plans for the purchases of Beto and Youssef Chermiti were agreed with Udinese and Sporting CP respectively.

Dyche recently told reporters: "Myself and Kev (Thelwell, director of football) with the recruitment department and staff talk about things but we’re not talking about all the bigger picture stuff. That’s to come over the next few months.