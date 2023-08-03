Richarlison posts cryptic video on social media that has Everton fans talking

The Tottenham Hotspur forward was a fan favourite at Everton during his time at the club.

Former Everton forward Richarlison has posted a cryptic video on TikTok that has got fans talking about a potential return in the future.

The Brazilian departed in the summer of 2022 in a big money move to the London club, signing in a deal worth around £60m. But his move failed to take off as he netted just once in the league in 27 apperances.

On top of that, he played less than 1,500 minutes in total and its certainly a move that clearly hasn’t worked out as of yet.

During his time at Everton, he was revered for his sportsmanship, desire to win and commitment to the cause that saw him net 53 times in 152 games, including scoring a vital goal against Crystal Palace in the relegation run-in of the 2021/22 season that ensured their Premier League safety - and its clear he isn’t receiving anywhere the same love at his new club.

Perhaps that has been on his mind lately; the 26-year-old took to TikTok, where he has over 10m followers, to post a video of him balancing the ball on his head during a game at Goodison Park between Everton and Manchester United in the 2021/22 season.

A throwback to his time at Everton is something he has posted previously (he posted an Everton clip on the July 3 as well) but the soundtrack of Akon’s ‘Lonely’ plays over the top which certainly adds meaning and more of an emotional pull to the clip.

The lyrics ‘backtracking over these few years’ sticks out here and it’s unclear if he is trying to send a subliminal message. Well, Everton fans surely think so and the comments are filled with an enormous quantity of love for the forward.

Most of them are titled ‘Come home Richy’ or ‘We still love you Richy’ and it’s clear the love and affection is still there from the fans. Perhaps one day he could make a return, but he will get a fresh start under new manager Ange Postecoglou this season.