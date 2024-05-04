Luton boss Rob Edwards. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images)

Luton Town boss Rob Edwards had no complaints about Everton’s penalty they were awarded in the 1-1 draw.

The Hatters missed out on a chance to move out of the Premier League relegation zone as they were held to a stalemate against the already safe Toffees at Kenilworth Road.

Sean Dyche’s visitors were put under plenty of pressure by Luton but took the lead in the 24th minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s spot-kick. It arrived after Jarrad Branthwaite was hauled down by Luton defender Teden Mengi following a VAR review.

The hosts equalised seven minutes later courtesy of Elijah Adebayo’s strike. And despite the Hatters dominating the second period and having six shots in stoppage-time, Everton held out stoutly to extend heir recent unbeaten run to four games.

On the penalty decision, Edwards told BBC Sport: "I don't think we can complain too much. Teden Mengi has been incredible for us. He's a young player with a massive future. It's just another bit of learning for him."

Luton have two games remaining to retain their Premier League status after their remarkable climb up the pyramid. They’ll be hoping Sheffield United, who have already been relegated, can defeat 17th-placed Nottingham Forest today.

Edwards saluted the endeavour that the Hatters showed against Everton and described his emotions when they were pushing for a late winner - with Branthwaite making a huge block from Andros Townsend’s shot with the final action of the encounter.

Edwards added: "I feel sick, I'm ready to take off in celebration. We threw everything at it. We were pushing until the end and that is us. We've been like that all season.