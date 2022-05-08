Robbie Fowler delivers Everton, Leeds United and Burnley relegation prediction

Everton are in a scrap to retain their top-flight status and play Leicester City today.

Robbie Fowler has predicted Everton to be relegated from the Premier League - despite being impressed by their recent form.

The Toffees are in a scrap to retain their top-flight status with five games of the season remaining.

Frank Lampard’s side currently sit in 18th sit and two points behind Burnley and Leeds United.

However, Burnley fell to a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa yesterday and now Everton have a huge chance to move out of the drop zone when they face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium today.

The Blues have picked up seven points from their last four games, having defeated Manchester United and Chelsea, as well as drawing with Leicester at Goodison Park.

But speaking to BT Sport, Fowler still believes Everton are the side who will go down.

The ex-Liverpool and Leeds striker said: “Today has dragged them [Burnley] back into it. If they’d have got that result, I think they would have been safe and between Everton and Leeds.

“Everton have got a bit of momentum, they’re on a bit of a roll at the minute. You seen the atmosphere at the game the other week, the desire from the fans the fans.