Roberto De Zerbi. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Roberto De Zerbi had no complaints after Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.

The Blues stretched their unbeaten run to three matches, although they were unlucky not to make it six wins in eight games against the Seagulls. Despite Brighton dominating possession, Everton were scarcely threatened throughout and it appeared Vitalli Mykolenko’s seventh-minute goal would deliver the home side all three points.

But Ashley Young netted an unfortunate own goal in the 84th minute which ensured the spoils were shared.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Brighton head coach De Zerbi said: “It's an important point. We haven't been playing well for the past one or two months, but there are many reasons for it. It's not a very brilliant moment for us, but we are fighting. I think we played a good game. We didn’t shoot enough to win the game, and the result is fair.”

"[We needed] to move the ball quickly, to move between the lines [and have] Mitoma as one player more and James Milner higher. In the first half, we didn't shoot. And we have to create more chances to score.

"But, anyway, we have to accept that at the moment, we are not winning so many games, but we have many reasons for this."

Everton were thrashed 4-1 by Brighton in the same fixture last season during the latter stages of Frank Lampard’s time as manager. The Toffees romped to a 5-1 triumph on the road against the Seagulls in April following Sean Dyche’s appointment in the Goodison Park hot seat - and went close to engineering another win.