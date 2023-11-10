Roy Hodgson confirms Crystal Palace have 'two major boosts' ahead of Everton clash

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has confirmed his side have received two major fitness boosts ahead of Everton's visit this weekend.

Sean Dyche's side have won five of their last eight and have seemingly turned a corner, but they will face a Palace side who kept five clean sheets this season and will be boosted by the return of star figure Ebere Eze.

Palace beat Burnley at Turf Moor last weekend with a resolute performance and while their defence has been in strong form this season, they've won just one of their five games at home this season.

And Everton should go there on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm) with confidence having beaten West Ham, Aston Villa and Brentford away in recent games.

In terms of Palace's team news, Hodgson gave an update speaking at his pre-match press conference, as he confirmed that Eze will be available to start after returning to action against Burnley.

Hodgson said: “Ebere Eze played for 30 minutes at Burnley and came through that well, and has trained all this week, so he’s available for selection.

“Michael Olise had some modified training last week, but he’s trained with us fully this week as well, so he’s another one I’ll have in the squad available for selection. That’s two major boosts.

“[Cheick] Doucouré hasn’t trained his week until today, but he has come through today’s training, so he’s also available.

“Really, the only players we don’t have at the moment are Dean Henderson, with his long-term muscle injury; [James] Tomkins, who will be back after the international break; and the unfortunate Jes Rak-Sakyi.

“We’re waiting on a scan in 10 days for him to see how the injury he’s picked up has... 'progressed' is the wrong word, but how the injury has either got better or not got better. Then, we’ll have a clear idea of how long we’ll have to accept being without him.”

In terms of Dyche's side, they have no new injury concerns as Seamus Coleman is closer to returning to the matchday squad after playing 65 minutes for the U21 side during the week.