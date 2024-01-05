Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh after his side's draw against Everton. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Roy Hodgson insisted there was no malice in Dominic Calvert-Lewin's tackle that earned him a red card in Everton's draw against Crystal Palace.

But the Eagles boss refused to say whether the Toffees striker deserved to be given his marching orders in the FA Cup clash at Selhurst Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The third-round tie will now head to a replay after a goalless stalemate was played out in south London. The major talking point after the encounter was the controversial dismissal of Calvert-Lewin in the 79th minute. The England international tackled Palace defender Nathaniel Clyne and referee Chris Kavangh did not give a foul. However, VAR official Craig Pawson recommended that Kavanagh watch back the challenge on the pitchside monitor. And after doing so, Kavanagh sent off Calvert-Lewin.

Everton held on despite being down to 10 men and it means that Palace will now travel to Goodison Park later this month to see which side moves into the fourth round.

Calvert-Lewin will now serve a three-match ban although the Blues could appeal the decision. Hodgson, speaking to ITV after the game, said on the incident: "I don't know if I can understand these days. I don't know what to make of it. It depends how far you want to go back in the past. Lots of people who've played in the past are saying: 'That's not a red card' but then people who played recently possibly will because of the way the studs were up and is leading with a straight leg.

"I think it's unfortunate for Calvert-Lewin. It certainly wasn't a vicious foul by any stretch of the imagination but I thought the referee refereed the game quite well. There were a lot of decisions to make, a lot of challenges because both teams were physical and he handled that well. If the decision was a red card, I'm not prepared to come out and say it definitely was or wasn't. It's a modern-day situation."