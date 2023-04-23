Roy Hodgson hopes Everton can avoid Premier League relegation - but admits the club have ‘a lot of things to sort out’.

The Toffees dropped into the relegation zone after a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace yesterday. Leicester’s 2-1 win against Wolves jettisoned Everton back into the drop zone with six games to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There have been improvements made since Sean Dyche became Goodison Park chief at the end of January, having succeeded Frank Lampard. But a lack of squad depth and out-and-out goalscorers means a worrying few weeks are ahead for supporters.

Meanwhile, Everton have been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League's financial fair play rules.

Hodgson has guided Palace to 10 points in four games since re-taking the reins at Selhurst Park following the sacking of Patrick Viera.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And he gave his thoughts on the Blues since Dyche’s arrival and Lampard’s doomed tenure. Speaking at his post-match press conference, Hodgson said: “I am very sad to see them in the position they're in at the moment. But since Sean Dyche's arrival and the way he's gone about trying to put things right, I feel more confident.

“Frank was dealt a terrible hand, I've got to be honest with you. For Frank, it wouldn't have even possible for him with his football philosophy and the way he wants to play to get what Sean Dyche has got out of the players.

“In my humble view, it's a move that has worked well for the club but I think the club has got a lot of things to still sort out and I would desperately like them to sort it. Would I be happy to see Everton survive? Yes I would. But I've got to be careful because I don't want to see any of the ones down the bottom go down.

Advertisement

Advertisement