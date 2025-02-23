Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton were held to a 2-2 draw against Man United having dominated much of the Goodison Park clash.

Ruben Amorim says it is ‘well deserved’ that David Moyes will be taking Everton to their new stadium - as Manchester United snatched a point on their final Goodison Park visit.

The Red Devils battled from behind to earn a 2-2 draw against the Toffees. Everton were firmly in control for much of the Premier League encounter, with Beto and Abdoulaye Doucoure scoring before half-time. United barely looked like they were going to threaten before Bruno Fernandes netted a free-kick in the 72nd minute. Then eight minutes later, Manuel Ugarte netted a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Everton were denied a late penalty when referee Andy Madley awarded a foul on Ashley Young but overturned his decision following a VAR review. The draw left the Blues 14th in the table - one point above under-par United.

‘Fans are amazing’

Everton and the Red Devils are two of England’s proudest clubs. Amorim got to experience Goodison for the first time as Old Trafford supremo and hailed the experience and the fans who make the Grand Old Lady so special. The United boss said: “I think it’s amazing, the fans of Everton are amazing, they are in a good moment, it’s well deserved that David Moyes is the coach to start in the next stadium, it’s really good. But for me, in this moment, every stadium is really difficult, especially ours with our fans supporting all the time! My goal is to just win the next game and to give some happiness to our fans because they deserve it a lot.”

Everton were particularly dominant in the first half, with United persistently losing the ball. The visitors failed to clear a corner for Beto’s opening goal while Doucoure showed superb desire to get to the second ball and head home the loose ball following Jack Harrison’s saved shot.

What Everton are really good at

Amorim believes Everton are ‘really good’ at winning second balls and United were exploited. He added: “I see what players saw and they know and what people see. We lost a lot of balls without any pressure. We have free men, sometimes we don’t respect the positioning and anyone who watched a little bit of Everton in this field, they will be really good on second balls and the two goals are second balls, fighting in the air. That's why you get disappointed. We didn’t play first half. But it’s a good thing that in the second half they play in the same position with more energy, more quality and that makes the difference.”

On United’s performance, he added: “Everything we did during the week, I think the free man was there, I think the space was there, I think we lose balls we cannot lose and the second half, I said no matter what, we are going to do what we did during the week but with a little bit more energy. I think you saw that it was not different in the position, it was different in the quality we play the game.”