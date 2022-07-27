Everton are hoping to complete a loan move for Sporting Lisbon and former Wolves wing-back Ruben Vinagre.

Everton are closing in on a loan move for Ruben Vinagre.

The Toffees are keen on the Sporting Lisbon left-sided player as they aim to complete their second piece of business in the transfer window.

Background

Vinagre completed a permanent move to the Portuguese giants earlier this summer from Wolves, having spent last season on loan at the club.

Sporting reportedly paid £8.5 million for his services but are happy to loan him out for the 2022-23 campaign.

The 23-year-old already has 32 Premier League appearances under his belt during his time at Molineux.

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell knows Vinagre well from when he worked in a similar role at Wolves - and they are looking set to reunite on Merseyside.

The former Portugal under-21 international, who can play either full-back or wing-back, will add cover for Vitalii Mykolenko.

Granted, supporters had hoped Everton would have recruited an additional forward to replace Richarlison, who left for Tottenham Hotspur, by now.

Central midfield is another area of Frank Lampard's squad that many believe needs bolstering.

But given the circumstances, the Vinagre deal looks sound.

Ruben Vinagre in action for Wolves. Picture: PAU BARRENA/AFP via Getty Images

If Lampard is to continue with a 3-4-3 system, added competition for Mykolenko is required.

There have been some questions marks around whether Niels Nkounkou would be ready to play a support-act role.

The Frenchman spent last term on loan at Belgium outfit Standard Liege - but did not register a goal or assist in 25 appearances.

How much will Vinagre earn?

Given Everton's precarious financial situation, Vinagre reportedly won't break the bank.

According to Portuguese media outlet Record, the Blues will pay his full salary of €16,000 per week. That works out at just under £13,500.

In terms of Premier League wages, that's a modest figure.

Importantly, it leaves additional funds in the coffers for the areas of the squad that require more attention.

Do Everton have a buy-out clause?

It's claimed that Everton will have the option to buy Vinagre for €20 million should he impress at Goodison Park.

What squad number might he wear?

Reports suggest that he will be handed the number 29 shirt - the same as what he donned at Wolves.