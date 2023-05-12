Register
Sam Allardyce makes Premier League relegation points claim amid Leeds United and Everton battle

Leeds United sit two points behind Everton in the Premier League table.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 12th May 2023, 07:32 BST
Updated 12th May 2023, 07:33 BST

Sam Allardyce reckons that Leeds United could avoid Premier League relegation if they can pick up six points in their final three games.

The Whites were demoted into the bottom three after last weekend’s results. Allardyce suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in his first game since being appointed interim manager for the rest of the season.

Everton’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Brighton meant they leapfrogged Leeds. The Toffees now sit 17th and two points above the drop zone with three fixtures remaining.

Most Popular

Leeds face another tricky challenge when they host third-placed Newcastle United tomorrow, while Everton welcome leaders Man City to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Allardyce is adamant that Leeds will survive if they win every remaining match - but just wants his side to have a chance of survival heading into the final day against Tottenham.

Via Leeds Live, he said: “We would still have to win some games. Whether they won or whether they lost, we would still have to win some games. We won’t stay up with 30 points. Nobody’s ever going to do it. We’ve got nine points to go for.

“We know if we get nine points, which is a massive ask, we’ll stay up. If we get six we might do. What are we going to be? I have to say at this time, I want to be still in it when we play Tottenham, that’s what I want to be. I’d be very satisfied if when we play Tottenham we’re still in it.”

Related topics:Leeds UnitedSam AllardycePremier LeagueManchester City