Sam Allardyce reckons that Leeds United could avoid Premier League relegation if they can pick up six points in their final three games.

The Whites were demoted into the bottom three after last weekend’s results. Allardyce suffered a 2-1 loss to Manchester City in his first game since being appointed interim manager for the rest of the season.

Everton’s emphatic 5-1 victory over Brighton meant they leapfrogged Leeds. The Toffees now sit 17th and two points above the drop zone with three fixtures remaining.

Leeds face another tricky challenge when they host third-placed Newcastle United tomorrow, while Everton welcome leaders Man City to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Allardyce is adamant that Leeds will survive if they win every remaining match - but just wants his side to have a chance of survival heading into the final day against Tottenham.

Via Leeds Live, he said: “We would still have to win some games. Whether they won or whether they lost, we would still have to win some games. We won’t stay up with 30 points. Nobody’s ever going to do it. We’ve got nine points to go for.

