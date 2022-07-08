Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia believes he’s ‘at the same level’ as Jordan Pickford.
Virginia is back on Merseyside after spending last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon.
The 22-year-old made only eight appearances for the Portuguese outfit, however.
Pickford, meanwhile, continued his reign as Toffees and England No.1 keeper.
He was crowned Everton's Player of the Season for his heroics in the successful battle against relegation.
Another loan move for Virginia is likely. He's been linked with Dutch side SC Cambuur.
But the former Arsenal youth stopper is adamant he's working to the same ability as Pickford.
What’s been said
Virginia told Goal: “Everton is like a family to me, so whatever they want me to do, I will do.
“Whatever happens I will be there fighting to be that No.1. I know that I am ready to play games and I think I have shown that, especially in the last two years.
“I have to believe in my own ability first and foremost, and I do.
“I see it every day in training, I feel I am at the same level and I don’t see any reason to believe otherwise.
“I work hard, I dedicate myself and I know I’m more than capable of doing it.
“I’m ready to go anywhere now. I think I will feel that way until I’m 40!
“I’m still young and I still have a lot of time, but I will always be eager to play because that’s who I am. I’ll always give my best, every single day, to be a starter for whichever team.”
Background
In total, Virginia has made three appearances for Everton.
He also had a spell on loan at Reading in 2019-20 but played only three times and was recalled midway through the campaign.