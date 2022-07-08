Joao Virginia is back at Everton after spending last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon.

Everton goalkeeper Joao Virginia believes he’s ‘at the same level’ as Jordan Pickford.

The 22-year-old made only eight appearances for the Portuguese outfit, however.

Pickford, meanwhile, continued his reign as Toffees and England No.1 keeper.

He was crowned Everton's Player of the Season for his heroics in the successful battle against relegation.

Another loan move for Virginia is likely. He's been linked with Dutch side SC Cambuur.

But the former Arsenal youth stopper is adamant he's working to the same ability as Pickford.

What’s been said

Virginia told Goal: “Everton is like a family to me, so whatever they want me to do, I will do.

“Whatever happens I will be there fighting to be that No.1. I know that I am ready to play games and I think I have shown that, especially in the last two years.

“I have to believe in my own ability first and foremost, and I do.

Joao Virginia in action for Sporting Lisbon. Picture: KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images

“I see it every day in training, I feel I am at the same level and I don’t see any reason to believe otherwise.

“I work hard, I dedicate myself and I know I’m more than capable of doing it.

“I’m ready to go anywhere now. I think I will feel that way until I’m 40!

“I’m still young and I still have a lot of time, but I will always be eager to play because that’s who I am. I’ll always give my best, every single day, to be a starter for whichever team.”

Background

In total, Virginia has made three appearances for Everton.