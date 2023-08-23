Register
‘Will soon’ - Saudi Arabia president breaks silence on interest in Everton winger Demarai Gray

Demarai Gray has not featured in Everton’s opening two games of the 2023-24 season.

By Will Rooney
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 09:13 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 09:16 BST

The president of Al-Shabab is hopeful that that the Saudi Arabia outfit will sign Everton winger Demarai Gray.

Reports have suggested that the Toffees have agreed a verbal deal with Al-Shabab to sell Gray. The 26-year-old has not featured in Everton’s opening two matches of the Premier League season, although manager Sean Dyche has cited that Gray has lacked match fitness.

Gray signed for the Blues from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 and has scored a total of 12 goals in 75 appearances. But with a year remaining on his Goodison Park deal, Everton have the opportunity to make a substantial profit on the for just £1.7 million paid for Gray.

And Khaled Al-Thunayan, speaking to Saudi Arabia TV programme In The Goal (via GE Globo) has confessed that Al-Shbab are keen on signing the Jamaica international. He said: “God willing, we will soon hire Demarai Gray, a player from Everton and the Jamaican national team, as well as Nino, a defender who recently joined the Brazilian national team.”

