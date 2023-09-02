Register
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

‘Scratching your head’ - Sean Dyche says what every Everton fan is thinking after draw

Everton were held to a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 15:29 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 15:37 BST
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Dyche expressed his frustration that Everton let Sheffield United 'back into the game' and victory slip from their hands.

The Toffees were held to a 2-2 draw against the Blades at Bramall Lane. Although Everton picked up their first point of the 2023-24 Premier League season, there will no doubt be disappointment it was not all three against the newly-promoted Yorkshire outfit.

Everton took the lead in the 14th minute through Abdoulaye Doucoure and created some good situations afterwards. But their tempo dropped and that allowed Cameron Archer to equalise before the striker's shot that struck the post fortuitously rebounded of Blues keeper Jordan Pickford and bounced into the unguarded net.

Most Popular

The away side did equalise on 51 minutes through Arnaut Danjuma to share the spoils, although they required Pickford to pull off a spectacular double save at the very death.

Speaking on Everton’s performance, Dyche told the BBC: "Whether we deserve a point or not is irrelevant, the fact is that it is a point. Two goals on the road so I am happy with that. It is just the basics sometimes which are tripping us up, because I felt a lot of the performance was right again.

"Getting into the final third and then finding the key pass and making the right decision, which sometimes we didn't always get right. Transition was good.

"First hal, in particular, we were 1-0 up and then we let them back into the game out of almost nothing. We had a good handle of the game and then they score one and then they get the second, and you are left scratching your head. Two basic principles of the way we play and we get them wrong.”

Related topics:Sean DycheSheffield United