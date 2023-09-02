Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Sean Dyche expressed his frustration that Everton let Sheffield United 'back into the game' and victory slip from their hands.

The Toffees were held to a 2-2 draw against the Blades at Bramall Lane. Although Everton picked up their first point of the 2023-24 Premier League season, there will no doubt be disappointment it was not all three against the newly-promoted Yorkshire outfit.

Everton took the lead in the 14th minute through Abdoulaye Doucoure and created some good situations afterwards. But their tempo dropped and that allowed Cameron Archer to equalise before the striker's shot that struck the post fortuitously rebounded of Blues keeper Jordan Pickford and bounced into the unguarded net.

The away side did equalise on 51 minutes through Arnaut Danjuma to share the spoils, although they required Pickford to pull off a spectacular double save at the very death.

Speaking on Everton’s performance, Dyche told the BBC: "Whether we deserve a point or not is irrelevant, the fact is that it is a point. Two goals on the road so I am happy with that. It is just the basics sometimes which are tripping us up, because I felt a lot of the performance was right again.

"Getting into the final third and then finding the key pass and making the right decision, which sometimes we didn't always get right. Transition was good.

