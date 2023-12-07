The right-back was handed a first appearance in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle United since suffering a serious knee injury in May. Coleman wasn't due to start but an illness to James Garner meant that Dyche had to change his plans.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, was delighted to see Coleman back in action and does not think the Republic of Ireland international's issue is serious. The Goodison boss said: "It was lastminute.com, we had to change the team at lunchtime. I'm pleased for him. I know what a fantastic pro he is. He has a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate but that can happen, he has been out a long time. It's great to have him back, he wore the armband with pride like he does."