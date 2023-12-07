Seamus Coleman starts for Everton as Sean Dyche makes two changes against Newcastle United
Everton team confirmed to face Newcastle United.
Everton captain Seamus Coleman makes his first appearance in seven months in tonight's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.
Coleman has been on the recovery since the start of May after suffering a serious knee injury. And having gained minutes under his belt for the under-21s, he's now deemed ready to start for the Toffees. Coleman comes in for James Garner who is absent from the squad.
Advertisement
Advertisement
That is one of two changes, with fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin spearheading the attack ahead of Beto. Dyche is likely to deploy a 5-3-2 formation, while Amadou Onana misses out for a third successive game because of a calf injury.
Everton: Pickford, Young, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil
Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin