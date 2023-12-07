Register
Seamus Coleman starts for Everton as Sean Dyche makes two changes against Newcastle United

Everton team confirmed to face Newcastle United.

By Will Rooney
Published 7th Dec 2023, 18:31 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 18:32 GMT
Everton captain Seamus Coleman applauds the fans after a matchEverton captain Seamus Coleman applauds the fans after a match
Everton captain Seamus Coleman makes his first appearance in seven months in tonight's Premier League clash against Newcastle United.

Coleman has been on the recovery since the start of May after suffering a serious knee injury. And having gained minutes under his belt for the under-21s, he's now deemed ready to start for the Toffees. Coleman comes in for James Garner who is absent from the squad.

That is one of two changes, with fit-again Dominic Calvert-Lewin spearheading the attack ahead of Beto. Dyche is likely to deploy a 5-3-2 formation, while Amadou Onana misses out for a third successive game because of a calf injury.

Everton: Pickford, Young, Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Doucoure, Gueye, Harrison, Calvert-Lewin, McNeil

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt, Dobbin

