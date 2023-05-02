A list of all the players who are out of contract with Everton this summer.

Everton have a big transfer window ahead of them this summer, regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or not. Sean Dyche will need to assess his current options and make some big decisions regarding who he’s going to bring in, and who will be shown the door when the transfer window opens.

As it stands, the Toffees are in the bottom three and have a big hill to climb between now and the end of the season. They are battling against Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Leicester City to avoid relegation into the Championship.

It goes without saying that Everton require some fresh blood in order to improve their poor run of results this season but there will likely be a few exits on the cards as well. Nine players at the Merseyside outfit are looking at leaving this summer upon the expiration of their contracts — here is the full list of players who could leave Goodison Park for free next month.

1 . Seamus Coleman The skipper has been with the Toffees since 2009 and has racked up more than 400 appearances.

2 . Tom Davies The homegrown talent came through the Everton Academy and made his senior debut in 2015.

3 . Conor Coady The 30-year-old is currently on loan with Everton from Wolves. There is an option to buy in his current contract.

4 . Andros Townsend Townsend signed for Everton in 2021 on a two-year deal, following the expiry of his contract at Crystal Palace.

