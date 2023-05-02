Seamus Coleman to leave Everton and eight other players set to depart this summer as things stand — gallery
A list of all the players who are out of contract with Everton this summer.
Everton have a big transfer window ahead of them this summer, regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or not. Sean Dyche will need to assess his current options and make some big decisions regarding who he’s going to bring in, and who will be shown the door when the transfer window opens.
As it stands, the Toffees are in the bottom three and have a big hill to climb between now and the end of the season. They are battling against Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Leicester City to avoid relegation into the Championship.
It goes without saying that Everton require some fresh blood in order to improve their poor run of results this season but there will likely be a few exits on the cards as well. Nine players at the Merseyside outfit are looking at leaving this summer upon the expiration of their contracts — here is the full list of players who could leave Goodison Park for free next month.