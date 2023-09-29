Sean Dyche addresses Amadou Onana’s best Everton position amid €2m transfer fee claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dych has insisted that he'll continue to be flexible with Amadou Onana's midfield position for Everton.

The Belgium international has featured in a slightly deeper role in the Toffees' past two games - impressing in victories over Brentford in the Premier League and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onana, who joined Everton from Lille for £33.5 million in August 2022, has struggled for cast-iron consistency at Goodison Park. Yet he is still only aged 22 and remains a relative novice in terms of a Premier League performer.

Dyche, speaking ahead of the Blues' clash against Brentford tomorrow, believes that Onana's price tag has increased the demands placed on him. Asked by LiverpoolWorld about Onana's latest role as a number-six, the Everton supremo suggested the former Hamburger SV man is best utilised ‘slightly deeper’.

He said: "We've flexed that since I've been at the club. They've been the mainstay, mostly, of the three in midfield. We've looked at it, flexed it, one and a two, two and a one, and a flat three at times.

"More often than not, they've delivered. Amadou's young, he's learning, we want him to be open-minded about the difference in three roles. He's certainly got the physical capabilities to go into the 10 spot and crash the box from wide areas but his history suggests he's slightly better deeper.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I thought him and Jimmy [Garner] were excellent last night, had good games at the weekend in slightly different roles and yet again, open-mindedness from two different players who are growing and maturing in the Premier League. It's the way the game has gone, people were remarking about it a few weeks ago. But I said: 'If that player was €2 million, everyone would say he's a young player see how he goes'. But put a big price on it, the demand goes up immediately. They're young in their true understanding of the Premier League, they have a massive future in front of them