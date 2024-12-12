Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche has provided an update on Everton contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche insists Everton contract talks with Dominic Calvert-Lewin remain ‘ongoing’.

The striker sees his current deal expire at the end of the season. Calvert-Lewin did not make a move last summer despite interest from Newcastle United and he has chiefly been the Toffees’ first-choice centre-forward this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As things stand, Calvert-Lewin will depart Goodison Park on a free transfer in June. And Dyche, speaking ahead of Everton’s trip to Arsenal on Saturday, has admitted the England international has much to mull over - and his decision could be influenced by The Friedkin Group’s impending takeover.

Goodison Park boss Dyche said: “The situation is an ongoing one. Like with most players, we will have to wait and see. He has got his things to think about, the club have. Obviously, possibly, new ownership [is] still not there yet, we’ll wait and see. That might play its part.

“All those things have to combine. He’s working hard, we want him to continue to keep working hard. That bit is a given and so it should be. He is part of a competitive group. I have been down the road many times with players and I’m sure the club have as well. We are managing the best we can and will see what comes next.”

Calvert-Lewin is one of 12 players whose contract comes to a close at the end of the season. Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Michael Keane, Seamus Coleman, Ashley Young, Joao Virginia and Asmir Begovic are in the same position while the loan deals of Jack Harrison, Orel Mangala, Jesper Lindstrom and Armando Broja culmintate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche believes that although the members of the squad facing uncertainty, it should in fact given them added incentive to earn fresh terms. Dyche added: “Whatever way you look at it, well it should be in theory because each player is different, but whether you’re in contract or out of contract, your aim should be to play well, getting in the team, playing consistently and playing for the club.

“That shouldn’t change and you could even argue that if their contract is up, that extra bit of incentive. If your contract is up and nothing is happening or not a lot of noise about you, you need to create noise. It’s not a terrible situation by any means or a questionable situation. It’s just the reality at the moment. Everyone knows, probably deeper than me, the history of contracts and players at this club, money well spent, money not so well spent. All the different angles of each different player that have come and gone on some occasions here.

“We are just down a different road at the moment and we’ve got to wait and see. Obviously, it’s not been so helpful with the change of ownership because you have got to wait and see what new owners want to do should they come and take the club, which is looking very possible until it’s done. It’s not done so we’ll wait and see.”