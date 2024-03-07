Everton manager Sean Dyche speaks to captain Seamus Coleman. (Photo by PETER POWELL/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton's out-of-contract players haven't been left in the dark over their future.

The Toffees see six members of their squad's deals expire at the end of the campaign. That group is made up of captain Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes, Dele and Andy Lonergan, while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma's loan spells from Leeds United and Villarreal respectively come to a conclusion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young has expressed his desire to continue playing beyond the current season despite being aged 38. Meanwhile, previous manager Frank Lampard said that Coleman will always want to stay at Goodison Park if he feels like he is contributing.

There are 11 games remaining in the Premier League campaign, with Everton's priority to avoid Premier League relegation. However, decisions on what happens next term will have to be made. And Dyche has stressed that director of football Kevin Thelwell is liaising with players' agents.

Speaking last week, Everton manager Dyche said: "It's ongoing. Me and Kev are in open dialogue. Not such me, Kev is with the agents. The players know where it is. It's an ongoing situation. With all of them, whether it's young players who were are looking at to protect the future of the club or the older players to protect the now.