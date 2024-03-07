'I know for a fact' - Sean Dyche addresses future of Everton's eight out-of-contract players
Sean Dyche has insisted that Everton's out-of-contract players haven't been left in the dark over their future.
The Toffees see six members of their squad's deals expire at the end of the campaign. That group is made up of captain Seamus Coleman, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Ashley Young, Andre Gomes, Dele and Andy Lonergan, while Jack Harrison and Arnaut Danjuma's loan spells from Leeds United and Villarreal respectively come to a conclusion.
Young has expressed his desire to continue playing beyond the current season despite being aged 38. Meanwhile, previous manager Frank Lampard said that Coleman will always want to stay at Goodison Park if he feels like he is contributing.
There are 11 games remaining in the Premier League campaign, with Everton's priority to avoid Premier League relegation. However, decisions on what happens next term will have to be made. And Dyche has stressed that director of football Kevin Thelwell is liaising with players' agents.
Speaking last week, Everton manager Dyche said: "It's ongoing. Me and Kev are in open dialogue. Not such me, Kev is with the agents. The players know where it is. It's an ongoing situation. With all of them, whether it's young players who were are looking at to protect the future of the club or the older players to protect the now.
"Every situation, the people here are on board with it. Everyone should know because Kev has got that - definitely, I know for a fact - the open lines of communication."