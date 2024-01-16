Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has given his reaction to Everton being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees were hit with a 10-point deduction earlier this season after being found guilty of breaking financial rules by £19.5 million in the 2021-22 season. Now Everton have been charged for a second time for supposedly failing to stick to financial protocol in 2022-23, although the club believes there is a case of double jeopardy.

Due to their unprecedented points docking, Everton currently sit just one point above the relegation zone instead of in 12th spot. If they were found guilty for a second time, a points deduction would incur this season rather than it being delayed - and would plunge the Toffees' top-flight status into serious doubt.

On the charge, Dyche said: "I knew before the news broke, not too far before. They fill me in on a need-to-know basis. A big picture view, I've been here nearly a year and by my timeline, we are in the bottom three or four net spend.

"We let players go out of contract, some we would have kept but couldn't do that. We have sold three young players in the timelines we were given to make sure the money was in. We wouldn't normally have sold those players, quite obviously. The new stadium speaks for itself and the effect it'll have on the city and the old stadium being developed for good causes. Alongside that, still trying to put a team out that can be competitive and work within the numbers, signing players who we don't even do deals for a year's time and be competitive.

"Then you sort of end up with an on-pitch sanction. We're trying to do everything we can to solve all the conundrums. Were there mistakes made? I'm sure there have been but that's the natural part of football, particularly with player trading, there's not an exact science and you come away with it and we get the initial spell which is the appeal and you lose 10 points. It's an on-pitch sanction but we've been cutting being the idea on-pitch powerful by resources, by trying to do the right things. It's bit of tough one in my timeline of a year to take. We're still waiting on the appeal but that's a broad view.

"Relatively shortly before I got here, there's a war (Russia's invasion of Ukraine) then you've got sanction on ownership (sponsor Alisher Usmanov). We're still waiting on the appeal, who knows what comes next so we've got to watch this space. I must make it clear that's my common-sense view of a football person."

Despite the turbulence off the field Everton have endured, Dyche insists it wouldn't have impacted his decision to take the manager's job if he knew what was coming.

"No, I don't believe so," added the ex-Burnley chief. "I don't mind getting my teeth into something. It's a great history, a great club, great old stadium - we know the new one is needed but it's a great old stadium. These chances don't always come along.