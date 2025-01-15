Everton boss Sean Dyche. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Sean Dyche was sacked as Everton manager last week with the club a point above the Premier League relegation zone.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sean Dyche has broken his silence after being sacked as Everton manager.

The 53-year-old was relieved of his duties last week just hours before the Toffees’ FA Cup tie against Peterborough United. With Everton a point above the Premier League relegation zone, owners The Friedkin Group opted to make a change in the Goodison Park hot seat. David Moyes has succeeded Dyche and takes charge of his second stint as boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dyche served as Everton manager for two years. Arriving in January 2023 with the club in 19th, he successfully guided the Blues to Premier League safety in the 2022-23 season. He also ensured relegation was avoided last season despite the club being hit by a combined eight-point deduction.

But Everton sit only a point above the drop zone this term, winning three of their 19 league games and scoring a meagre 15 goals. As a result, a change was made to ensure that the Toffees are not dragged into a bottom-three dogfight.

In a statement released by the League Mangers’ Association, Dyche called it an ‘honour’ to have served Everton supremo. And despite being axed by The Friedkin Group, who completed a takeover last month, he has wished them and Moyes well for the future.

Dyche said: “It was an honour to manage Everton, a football club with a significant heritage and an enormous following in Liverpool and all over the world, through one of its toughest periods in its history. Despite the challenges we faced, I wanted to ensure that the club’s narrative was focused on the positive direction it will take in the future and that the team could focus on competing in the Premier League in the present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thank my staff, the players and all involved who played their part, as it simply wasn’t possible without their support and expertise. I also thank the fans who came through for us many times when we all needed their support.

“The right time has come to leave the club, with the team in good shape. David is a manager who I have great respect for and I believe he and his staff will help to push the club forward again and build on the stable footing we have implemented in the past two years.

“I wish everyone well going forwards including the new owners, who I hope will take the club to the next level and deliver the success which every Evertonian wants. My part as a custodian has been played and I will forever take great pride in that. After going through some extremely difficult situations, I never lost faith in everyone around me and we did everything we could to protect the badge, safeguarding it and the name of Everton Football Club.”

Moyes will take charge of his first game as Everton manager when they face Aston Villa in the Premier League at Goodison Park tonight (7.30pm GMT kick-off).