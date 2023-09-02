Everton did not make one signing on transfer deadline day but allowed four players to leave.

Sean Dyche has admitted Everton’s lack of business on transfer deadline deal was ‘not ideal’.

But the Toffees boss suggested that the deals that could have sealed did not fit the club’s changing business model.

Everton did not make a single signing on the final day of the transfer window. Yet they alllowed Alex Iwobi to join Fulham for around £20 million, while Neal Maupay moved to Brentford on loan and Tom Cannon was sold to Leicester City. In addition, Jean-Philippe Gbamin terminated his contract.

Speaking to TNT Sport on the Blues’ deadline day, Dyche said: “It’s not ideal, we're stretched at the minute. There is a business model of the club that is changing, the club is not in the spot it was a few years ago. So, therefore, you’ve got to look at the reality of the situation.