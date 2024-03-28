Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Everton manager Sean Dyche has given his reaction to Nottingham Forest's point deduction.

Forest were docked four points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules for going over regulations by £34.5 million in the 2022-23 season. That was two points fewer than Everton as they were guilty of overspending by £19.5 million in 2021-22 - having originally been given 10 before it was reduced upon appeal.

Everton also have been charged for a second breach in 2022-23 with their case being heard by an independent commission earlier this week.

Dyche, speaking ahead of the Blues' trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, admitted that there must be good reason why the Blues were given a more severe punishment.

The Goodison Park boss said: "I don't know the m of our own never mind theirs when they're in that room and they decide things. The facts you give, it sounds really obvious. I can only imagine there is more depth to which is why they gave them those points and us those points. But on its simplest form, everyone is like: 'How does that work?'. But I don't know what the depth behind the case they put forward because so much goes into it. Unless I was physically there at these meetings, I can't tell.

"The rhymes and reasons are down to the appeal situation. But in its simplest form then everyone - it's similar to the original charge when everyone was like: 'How's that, where does that come from'. In its simplest form, everyone is going: 'How does that work out?' But it's for them to decide, you can't do anything about that."

Everton prepare for their first match in three weeks when they face. During their hiatus, Dyche's squad travelled to Portugal for a training camp. During an evening meal, Dyche slapped Nathan Patterson in jest which reportedly left the defender 'embarrassed' although it was more of a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved.