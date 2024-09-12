Sean Dyche can copy Lee Carsley tactic to solve Everton's problem against Aston Villa

Lee Carsley. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton could be without Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson against Aston Villa but there’s an answer to the potential issue.

It’s a situation Everton could face a second time in just their fourth game of the season.

Despite having two recognised right-backs under contract, neither may be fit for the trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Nathan Patterson has been on the sidelines suffering a serious hamstring injury in April that required surgery. The 22-year-old has been slowly working his way back to full fitness - yet still may not be ready. Even if he can be involved in the match-day squad, the chances of him being ready to start are scant.

And whether Seamus Coleman is available remains to be seen. The 35-year-old was forced off in the Republic of Ireland’s 2-0 loss to England during the international break. He returned to Merseyside for further assessment, missing Eire’s 2-0 defeat against Greece on Tuesday.

It’s not an ideal situation against the backdrop of Sean Dyche’s side failing to pick up a single Premier League point in their opening three fixtures. After the capitulation that led to a 3-2 loss at the hands of Bournemouth, there has been some criticism aimed towards the Everton manager from sections of supporters.

Not having Coleman or Patterson will be a blow. Everton were also without the pair for the 4-0 reverse at Tottenham Hotspur, while Ashley Young was suspended. As a result, Roman Dixon was handed a full debut.

Young could be the one that Dyche turns to at Villa. Yet aged 39, it will be tall order facing a potent forward line that could consist of Ollie Watkins, Morgan Rodgers, Leon Bailey and John McGinn.

There will be a clamour from some for Dixon to be handed another chance, having done as well as he could have expected against Spurs. It could be unfair on the 19-year-old, though, to be handed another lofty assignment against an outfit who’ll be competing at the upper echelons of the table.

But Dyche does have a potential wildcard up his sleeve. James Garner is someone who has featured on the right-hand side of defence throughout his career. Most notably, it was a role that he was handed for England under-21s in their 2023 European Championships triumph.

Under the tutelage of head coach Lee Carsley, who has recently been promoted to interim manager of the senior team, Garner featured in all six games as the young Lions claimed glory - not conceding a goal throughout the tournament. Garner was preferred in the position ahead of Ben Johnson, who had played 29 times for West Ham in the build-up to the Euros.

What’s more, in the final game of the 2022-23 campaign - a memorable 1-0 win against Bournemouth which secured Everton’s Premier League status - the Manchester United academy product operated in a right wing-back role. He has also functioned as a right-midfielder on several occasions during his Goodison career.

Garner has been a tried-and-trusted performer for Dyche - so much so that he kept Amadou Onana out of the team that took 13 points from the final six games of last season. It was expected that the 23-year-old would again be Idrissa Gana Gueye’s regular partner, but a calf injury ruled him out of the opening two games. Tim Iroegbunam has instead been deployed in the middle of the park and has arguably been the Blues’ best performer so far. It would be a surprise if Iroegbunam was to lose his place as he prepares to face his former club after a £9 million summer move to Everton.

And should Garner operate in defence, it won’t leave Dyche short in the engine room. Abdoulaye Doucoure was on the bench against Bournemouth while Orel Mangala is now available after signing on loan from Lyon on summer transfer deadline day.