Everton face Bournemouth in the Premier League after four losses at Goodison Park and an opportunity for James Garner in midfield must be considered.

Sean Dyche will be heading back to the drawing board as he aims to yield a maiden Goodison Park victory of the season. How he needs one.

A 2-1 loss to newly-promoted Luton Town, who gained their first-ever Premier League win in the process, was the nadir of his nine months as Everton manager. While Dyche carried out a sterling job to keep the Toffees in the top flight last term and he was forced to operate under tight restrictions during the summer transfer window amid the club's precarious financial situation, supporters deemed defeat to the Hatters as nothing other than unacceptable.

Dyche was indeed exasperated conducting post-match media duties. Chances were created yet again in the early stages that were not taken before Everton capitulated following two set-piece goals in a seven-minute period. Dominic Calvert-Lewin gave Everton a lifeline before the interval but their response in the second period was meek. As confidence and ideas eroded, aimless long balls pumped forward to Calvert-Lewin and Beto increased to no fruition.

Now pressure ahead of the clash against Bournemouth this weekend has increased markedly. When the 2023-24 fixtures were released in June, even the most pessimistic of fans may have realistically believed that Everton could have four Goodison wins out of five by the time the second international break came around. The visits of Fulham, Wolves, Luton and the Cherries, on paper, were all winnable while anything against Arsenal would be a bonus. However, not a single point has been garnered thus far, while a solitary goal has been netted.

How Dyche approaches the game will be intriguing. His substitutes against Luton backfired. For all of Idrissa Gana Gueye's limitations - his shooting especially - the presence and nous he offers was missed in the second period. Meanwhile, the large-and-large partnership of Calvert-Lewin and Beto was too similar.

What also frustrated sections of Evertonians was the decision to deploy James Garner on the right-hand side of midfield from the outset. In the 2-1 Carabao Cup win at Aston Villa previously, the former Manchester United man excelled in a central role. Yet Dyche reverted back to his usual trio of Gueye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure in the engine room.

Garner’s spirit and endeavour wherever he plays can never be faulted but it left Everton an attacking player short. From the outset against Luton, Calvert-Lewin and Dwight McNeil were the only out-and-out forward-thinking players. Against Bournemouth, sections of supporters will concur that a chance of shape to a 4-3-3 or the 3-4-2-1 deployed against Villa should be the formation Dyche names.

What's more, there will also be those who believe Garner deserves an opportunity in his natural position at Goodison. Granted, he made little impact in the second half against Luton but he was scarcely the only one. The case of who Dyche may replace out of his three mainstays, by his own admission, is up for debate.

Gueye is far from the player he was during his first spell at Everton. But he's the Blues' best player off the ball by a substantial margin. Abdoulaye Doucoure is highly regarded by Dyche yet there are some question marks as to whether he can operate to his maximum when Everton have more of possession in games. And for all of Amadou Onana's potential, the 22-year-old is still striving for consistency. For large periods against Luton, the Belgium international had a scant impact.