Sean Dyche casts doubt over new Everton signing for Aston Villa clash

Sean Dyche has cast doubt over Youssef Chermiti’s involvement for Everton’s clash against Aston Villa next week.

The striker’s arrival from Sporting CP for an initial £12 million fee was confirmed on Friday. However, Chermiti was left out od the squad for the Toffees’ 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 season - and instead watched from the Goodison Park stands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton’s lack of cutting edge - that almost saw them relegated from the Premier League last term - again haunted them. Neal Maupay led the line and spurned three good chances, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin not being risked as his fitness was managed cautiously over the summer.

Chermiti bagged three times in 21 appearances during his breakthrough season last term. Speaking after the Fulham loss, Dyche admitted that the 19-year-old is not yet fit enough to feature in the Premier League - and patience is required.

The Everton boss said: “He is a young player, he needs to get fit - as in, properly fit, as in Premier League fit. He is a young player, he is a young talent - we have got to develop him.

"If he surprises us and he is ready straight away then that is great, but he is here to continue learning his game in the Premier League.

“First of all, we’re only at the testing phase to see where his body and fitness is. We’ll find a mixture of games getting him involved and seeing where he’d at. He’s a young talent and if he turns out to be instant then fantastic but we’ve got to remind ourselves he’s bought for the future.