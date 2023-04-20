The Everton manager was speaking to the media ahead of their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is finally fit enough to be ‘in the thinking’ for the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace this weekend.

The England international has struggled all season with injuries, but returned to action in a behind closed-doors friendly with Chester on Wednesday - playing ‘70-odd minutes’ before coming off.

“He’ll certainly be in the thinking, the game the other day was all about him. He felt good,” Dyche said. Statistically he’s proved where he is fitness wise, it was my idea to take him off after playing 70 mins.”

The 26-year-old hasn’t featured since playing 61 minutes in Dyche’s first game in charge at the start of February but the striker’s last two Premier League goals have actually come against Palace.

Dyche also confirmed that captain Seamus Coleman will be absent for the away trip. The Irish international missed last weekend’s home defeat to Fulham with a thigh injury, and misses out again here.

In midfield, Amadou Onana also missed out last weekend but the Everton boss said the Belgian has recovered better and trained today, but a decision will be made on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game.

Onana has been a key player this season starting 26 games in the league this year, scoring one goal.

Dyche also spoke on Sporting loan-ee Ruben Vinagre, as he confirmed the Portuguese defender has suffered a serious injury and will be out for ‘some time’ as they await the results from his visit to a specialist.

