Sean Dyche confirms Everton double injury blow after Brighton draw

Sean Dyche revealed that Idrissa Gana Gueye suffered a groin issue during Everton's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees appeared that they were heading for a first Premier League victory in nine matches after Jarrad Branthwaite netted a stunning goal in the 73rd minute. What's more, Brighton saw Billy Gilmour sent-off for a rash tackle of Amadou Onana.

Yet 10-man Brighton rallied, with Lewis Dunk netting a 95th-minute equaliser. In the 48th minute, Gueye - who returned from the African Cup of Nations earlier this month - was forced off. Dyche confirmed after the game that the midfielder has a groin issue and he'll be assessed.

The Everton manager said: "Idrissa had to come off. He said he was fine at half-time, but his groin seized up. It's too early to tell."

Meanwhile, Lewis Dobbin was absent from the Everton squad. The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances this season. Dyche added: "We're hopeful that will settle down soon."