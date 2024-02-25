Register
Sean Dyche confirms Everton double injury blow after Brighton draw

Everton injury update on Idrissa Gana Gueye and Lewis Dobbin.
By Will Rooney
Published 25th Feb 2024, 06:00 GMT
Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche revealed that Idrissa Gana Gueye suffered a groin issue during Everton's 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Toffees appeared that they were heading for a first Premier League victory in nine matches after Jarrad Branthwaite netted a stunning goal in the 73rd minute. What's more, Brighton saw Billy Gilmour sent-off for a rash tackle of Amadou Onana.

Yet 10-man Brighton rallied, with Lewis Dunk netting a 95th-minute equaliser. In the 48th minute, Gueye - who returned from the African Cup of Nations earlier this month - was forced off. Dyche confirmed after the game that the midfielder has a groin issue and he'll be assessed.

The Everton manager said: "Idrissa had to come off. He said he was fine at half-time, but his groin seized up. It's too early to tell."

Meanwhile, Lewis Dobbin was absent from the Everton squad. The 21-year-old has made 13 appearances this season. Dyche added: "We're hopeful that will settle down soon."

Everton's draw means that they are now one point above the relegation zone.

