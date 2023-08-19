Sean Dyche has revealed that Everton are waiting for offers to land for wantaway midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The Ivory Coast international has endured a nightmare spell since arriving from Mainz for a fee of £25 million in 2019. He’s made just eight appearances for the Toffees and been plagued by injuries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gbamin spent last season on loan at Turkish side Trabzonspor, while he was shipped out to CSKA Moscow the previous campaign. Earlier in the summer, the 27-year-old agent confirmed that his client would not play for Everton again.

Dyche, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to Aston Villa, confirmed that Gbamin is not currently on Merseyside training with Everton and the situation is being monitored.

Asked by LiverpoolWorld about Gbamin’s situation, the Blues manager said: “There is no news at the moment but he's not back with us at the moment. We're monitoring his situation. We'll wait and see. We need an offer to come in first.”

Speaking to the BBC in May, Collignon said: “We will have to find another project for him. I am the one who chose Everton for him because it would have been a stepping stone to move on elsewhere.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There was interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and even Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him for Liverpool six months before but now Jean-Philippe wants to go back to Germany. "It is unbelievable what has happened at Everton.

Jean-Philippe is so disappointed with everything that has happened and how things have not worked out for him.

"The reason he suffered his initial injury was because he was not fit. That is why he got injured. They had to give him time and not rush him back into action.