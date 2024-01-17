Sean Dyche confirms fresh Abdoulaye Doucoure hamstring blow as Everton injury extent revealed
Abdoulaye Doucoure and Seamus Coleman injury update after Everton's FA Cup win over Crystal Palace.
Sean Dyche revealed that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a fresh hamstring injury - although it's not a recurrence of his recent Everton setback.
The midfielder made his return from a six-game absence in last weekend's 0-0 Premier League draw against Aston Villa. However, Doucoure was missing from the Toffees' 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Crystal Palace along with Seamus Coleman, who was also hamstrung.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At his pre-match press conference, Dyche previously admitted Everton's six-goal top scorer was battling fatigue. But Doucoure has sustained a new hamstring issue on his other leg and the extent is still to be determined.
Dyche told reporters after the Palace win: "Seamus is hopefully not too long, Doucs maybe a little bit longer. It's a hamstring injury.
"We're not sure yet... it's the other leg, nothing to do with the other one, unfortunately - well fortunately in a way. Seamus is the same, a minor hamstring. We're hopeful they settle down quickly but it's too early to tell yet."