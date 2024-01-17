Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton looks dejected after the team conceded the first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Fulham FC at Goodison Park on August 12, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche revealed that Abdoulaye Doucoure has suffered a fresh hamstring injury - although it's not a recurrence of his recent Everton setback.

The midfielder made his return from a six-game absence in last weekend's 0-0 Premier League draw against Aston Villa. However, Doucoure was missing from the Toffees' 1-0 FA Cup third-round replay win over Crystal Palace along with Seamus Coleman, who was also hamstrung.

At his pre-match press conference, Dyche previously admitted Everton's six-goal top scorer was battling fatigue. But Doucoure has sustained a new hamstring issue on his other leg and the extent is still to be determined.

Dyche told reporters after the Palace win: "Seamus is hopefully not too long, Doucs maybe a little bit longer. It's a hamstring injury.