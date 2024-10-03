Sean Dyche confirms four Everton players to miss Newcastle United clash
Sean Dyche has provided an Everton injury update ahead of the clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.
The Blues aim to record successive victories after getting off the mark for the season in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.
Availability has improved after early-season woes and Nathan Patterson is nearing a return to action. The right-back suffered a severe hamstring issue in April that required surgery. Patterson has made two appearances for the under-21s - both lasting around an hour.
Dyche admitted that Everton will be using ‘common sense’ when it comes to Patterson returning to the first-team fray. Speaking at his pre-match press conference, the Everton manager said: “Patto is more common sense. He needs a game programme but is making good progress and so far, so good.”
Meanwhile, Seamus Coleman continues to recover from a calf issue but could be back after the upcoming international break.
Armando Broja has still to play for Everton since arriving from Chelsea on loan in the 11th hour of the summer transfer window. The forward has been recovering from foot injury.
Youssef Chermiti had a similar issue that required surgery before the season started and is still going through his rehabilitation period.
