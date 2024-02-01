Sean Dyche confirms 'very favourable' Everton transfer deadline day deal is 'in the process'
Mason Holgate is on the verge of joining Sheffield United from Everton.
Sean Dyche has confirmed that Mason Holgate is close to joining Sheffield United on January transfer deadline day.
The Everton defender moved to Southampton at the start of the season on a temporary basis. However, he has made just seven appearances for the Championship high-fliers and talks are ongoing to terminate the deal.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Holgate is now set for a medical at Everton's Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Dyche says it's a transfer 'very favourable' for Everton.
The Toffees boss said: "There's a possibility. It's in the process and we'll see. It is looking likely from their point of view and it's very favourable deal for this football club."