Mason Holgate. Picture: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Mason Holgate is close to joining Sheffield United on January transfer deadline day.

The Everton defender moved to Southampton at the start of the season on a temporary basis. However, he has made just seven appearances for the Championship high-fliers and talks are ongoing to terminate the deal.

Holgate is now set for a medical at Everton's Premier League rivals Sheffield United and Dyche says it's a transfer 'very favourable' for Everton.