Sean Dyche confirms when Armando Broja will make Everton bow amid 'chequebook' claim

Everton have failed to score in their past three games after being held to a 0-0 draw against Brentford.

Sean Dyche has confirmed when Armando Broja will be handed his maiden Everton appearance.

The striker has not made an outing for the Toffees since joining from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline. Broja arrived with an Achilles injury, which has meant he has not been available for Dyche’s goal-shy side. Everton have failed to score in their past three fixtures, having been held to a frustrating 0-0 draw against 10-man Brentford at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed several good chances in the first half and has not netted in eight games, while Beto also spurned two decent openings having come off the bench. Supporters will be hoping that Broja can provide a cutting edge when he is available. The Albania international trained all week ahead of Brentford but was deemed to be not ready to be included on the bench. Broja is due to make his bow for the Blues when the under-21s face Watford tomorrow evening. Speaking after the Brentford game, Dyche said: “He will get some football. That will be his starting point on Monday.”

Everton have failed to score in their past three matches - and netted just once in their previous five games. Calvert-Lewin is on a barren run that has stretched to eight appearances while Beto has only one Premier League goal to his name this term. As well as Broja, Dyche has been without Youssef Chermiti so far, with the Portugal youth international suffering a freak foot issue after an encouraging pre-season.

Dyche says that the most difficult thing for a manager is to develop goalscorers - and he is not afforded the luxury of being able to buy new players because of Everton’s tight financial restrictions.

“It's been a reality for a long time,” added Dyche. “Developing people who score goals is the toughest challenge as a manager. We were conceding far too many so we had to change that. We changed it and now we have to stay effective on the offensive side. Overall today I am disappointed with the result, obviously, but I credit them for defending well in the second half. We have to find killer moments more often than not and we didn't. It's been a long-standing thing here.

“Most managers do it by chequebook, but we can't do that so the development continues. We don't know, we will wait and see, about the continued development of Youseef, and trying to find different ways of operating and we tried four or five ways of operating today to try to open up a packed box. It's hard to break down a block when it's on the 18-yard line and we certainly didn't do enough to break it down today.”