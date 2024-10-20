Why Jesper Lindstrom was absent for Everton as Jarrad Branthwaite injury update given

Jesper Lindstrom of Everton looks on during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton earned a 2-0 victory over Ipswich in the Premier League.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jesper Lindstrom missed Everton’s victory over Ipswich Town because of illness.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 triumph at Portman Road courtesy of first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane. Sean Dyche was depleted of senior options for the encounter, with Jarrad Branthwaite not risked while Tim Iroegbunam and James Garner have been added to the injury list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And to limit Dyche’s bench further, Lindstrom could not feature in the match-day squad. The on-loan Napoli winger was sick ahead of the triumph along with Beto, although the striker managed to be involved. Via evertontv, manager Dyche said: “Jarrad was a tough call, to be fair, but the last game we put him in [against Crystal Palace], I wasn't sure about it, I thought it was maybe too early. He did great, and then he got injured again so I thought we needed to give him a period when he’s properly fit.

“We’ve had a bit of illness in the camp. Beto's been ill but managed to get down here but Jesper didn’t make it due to his illness.”

On the triumph, Dyche said: “I thought we handled the game really well. In many different areas we looked a threat, and maybe you could argue the main gripe is that we didn’t score more goals, but our game management was good today.

“People have questioned that, but it shows the team are learning – doing the hard bit, the ugly bit, to make sure we looked after ourselves. So there was a lot of pleasing aspects. I must say our fans have filled the away end again. It’s a long journey after some terrible weather so I thank them for their support as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Both our goals are good finishes. We know Keano is a very good finisher and we want goals to come in different ways so I'm pleased with that. The most pleasing part, though, was how we handled the game. It’s not easy coming to these grounds because they’re full of energy and belief.”