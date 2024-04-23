Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Everton will hope that Dominic Calvert-Lewin can shake off a knock to be involved in the Merseyside derby against Liverpool.

The striker was substituted midway through the second half of the Toffees’ 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend. Calvert-Lewin made a return to action having been absent for the chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea last time out because of a hamstring issue.

It was a knee problem that the 27-year-old sustained against Forest. He received treatment and carried on before being replaced by Beto. Dyche was not overly concerned by Calvert-Lewin’s issue at his post-match press conference, although Everton look highly likely to be without Beto for Liverpool’s visit to Goodison Park.

The Portuguese suffered a sickening head injury when he clashed with Morgan Gibbs-White in stoppage-time. Beto was knocked unconscious and received lengthy treatment before being taken hospital. While he was given the all-clear, FA concussion protocol means that Beto is likely for a spell on the sidelines.

But even if Calvert-Lewin is fit to feature, there is an argument that he should not be risked from the outset against Liverpool. Sean Dyche’s side might have moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a triumph against Forest but they are not yet safe from the drop with five games remaining.

Some supporters have suggested that Calvert-Lewin should be kept fresh for the visit of Brentford on Saturday - an encounter that many would regard as more winnable. While the Merseyside derby won’t be surrendered, a case can be made for more of a pragmatic approach in the battle for survival.

If Dyche did decide to save Calvert-Lewin then it could hand a full Premier League debut to Youssef Chermiti. The Portugal youth international has had to be patient since arriving from Sporting CP last summer.

Chermiti has been used sporadically from the bench, making a total of 15 appearances. He’s also made a handful of appearances for the under-21s, scoring the winner in a 1-0 success over League Two promotion outfit Mansfield Town in the EFL Trophy and bagged a brace in a 3-1 win against Fulham last month.