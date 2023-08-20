Sean Dyche drops triple Everton selection hint for Aston Villa clash

Sean Dyche has hinted that Arnaut Danjuma will not be fit enough to start Everton's clash against Aston Villa today (14.00 BST).

The on-loan Villarreal forward came off the bench in the Toffees' 1-0 loss to Fulham on the opening day of the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having arrived midway through the summer, coupled with picking up a knock that forced him out of the final pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon, Danjuma still has "a bit to do" in terms of reaching full sharpness.

Vitalli Mykolenko also falls into the same category, which means that Ashley Young will likely continue at left-back against his former club. Mykolenko returned to duty with an issue he sustained on international duty in June. Both Danjuma and Mykolenko featured in a training game against Manchester United earlier this week.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin was another who played against United. The striker got 90 minutes under his belt, having been omitted from the Fulham defeat. Dyche has confirmed that Calvert-Lewin is able to be involved at Villa Park.

But Youssef Chermiti, signed from Sporting Lisbon will likely not be involved. The 19-year-old arrived having had a 'delayed games programme' and is adapting to his new surroundings on Merseyside. Dyche admitted that Chermiti will be a 'slow burner'.